Fox News host Sean Hannity shared his love and appreciation for the newly-anointed Christian Kanye West, praising the music icon for being a “true original.”

In an appearance on a Christmas edition of “Ainsley’s Bible Study,” Hannity praised Kanye West for living on his own terms rather than what other people want him to be.

“What I love about Kanye is, he goes out, he doesn’t care whether people like it that he’s faithful now. He’s not living his life based on other people’s opinions,” Hannity told the host.

Hannity especially appreciated the fact that Kanye West recently surprised prison inmates with a special performance of his “Christ the King” album last month. “This is a mission, not a show,” West reportedly told the inmates at the time. He performed for over 200 male inmates and then proceeded to perform across the street at the female prison.

“What I like the most is that he stopped at a prison,” continued Hannity. “Kanye West didn’t have to stop at the prison. He stopped at a prison, and then more importantly, what I liked about it, he first saw the guys…then went to see the girls in prison, [he] spent time with everybody. The guys, many of them had their hands up, were praying with him, because let me tell you, in prison, you’re kind of ‘nobody gives a rip about you’ in prison, you’re forgotten.”

“Kanye West comes and he spends time with you, you mean something to him. And then I looked at when he went to the women’s side of the prison, the tears coming down their face, streaming down their face, because Kanye West thought enough of them to spend time with them,” continued Hannity.

Hannity also appreciated how West contributed to the passing of the First Step Act, which sought to reduce jail-time for criminals based on good behavior.

“I love the fact that he’s original and that he did all that,” concluded Hannity. “He doesn’t have to. He could have done a concert, made $4 million. No, he went to see the prisoners and the prisoners cried, that is cool. That’s Christianity to me.”

Kanye West has been on a bit of a MAGA roll with the release of his latest album, “Jesus is King.” Speaking with radio personality Big Boy this past October, West decried “cancel culture” as well as Democratic policies that have allegedly brainwashed black Americans into a cycle of self-destruction.

“I’ve been canceled before. That was canceled culture. Who told you that my career would be over? The same people that are telling you that you can’t have a right to say who you will vote for,” West said. “Those people will be soon to take Jesus out of school. Those people will be soon to remove Jesus, period, from America, which is the Bible Belt. Those people will be so mad. Come on, man.”

Kanye West went on to lament how Democrats have essentially brainwashed black Americans into voting for them with promises of food stamps and abortion.

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking,” said West. “Democrats had us voting for Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort children.”