[embedded content]

The Democratic Party-funded Steele dossier touted by establishment media as evidence that Donald Trump was a Russian stooge didn’t fare well in Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report.

Horowitz, for one, found that the FBI hid from a FISA court the fact that Steele’s primary source disavowed the claims in the dossier.

The fact that the dossier was unreliable was not news to House Republicans such as Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina.

But they had to endure considerable grief from the likes of CNN morning anchor Alisyn Camerota and others over the past couple of years, as evidenced in a supercut compiled by Grabien.com.

TRENDING: IG report indicates James Comey lied about Steele dossier

“I know the history of the dossier, but it hasn’t been discredited,” Camerota insisted in an interview with Jordan. “In fact, it’s been the opposite, it’s been corroborated.”

Jordan contended the report wasn’t accurate.

Camerota shot back: “Your intel community has corroborated all the details.”

CNN’s James Clapper, Obama’s director of national intelligence, told viewers that some of “the substantive content of the dossier we were able to corroborate in our intelligence committee assessment from other sources in which we had very high confidence.”

In 2018, as more evidence surfaced, the talking points switched from “corroborated” to “hasn’t been disproven.”

“It’s not been corroborated but it hasn’t been disproven either,” said MSNBC’s John Harwood.

The network’s Rachel Maddow asserted, “No major thing from the dossier has been conclusively disproven.”

Nicolle Wallace declared: “It’s a fact that none of it, not one word has been disproven. In fact a lot of it turned out to be right on the money.”