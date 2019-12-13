The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear appeals from President TrumpDonald John TrumpSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial Vulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Trump appears to set personal record for tweets in a day MORE in three cases involving efforts to gain access to his financial records, setting up a landmark separation of powers showdown.

The justices will hear arguments in March in cases that pit Trump against Democratic-led House committees, as well as a Manhattan district attorney.

A blockbuster ruling on the extent of congressional oversight authority and presidential power is expected before July, just months ahead of Election Day.

The Supreme Court consolidated three cases in which Trump appealed to shield his financial records from disclosure after losses in lower courts.

Two cases involve financial records subpoenas from Democratic lawmakers. In one, the House Oversight and Reform Committee subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, for years of Trump’s personal and corporate financial records. In another, the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and Capital One for a broad range of financial documents related to President Trump and his businesses.

A third case involves a subpoena from Manhattan prosecutors against Mazars USA for Trump’s personal and corporate financial records, including tax returns, from 2011 to 2018.

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court granted review of the President’s three pending cases,” Trump attorney Jay Sekulow Jay Alan SekulowMeadows says he’s advocating for Trump to add Alan Dershowitz to impeachment defense team On The Money: Stocks tumble on Trump China trade remarks | Trump says deal could come after 2020 | Why Wall Street freaked | Trump loses appeal over Deutsche Bank subpoena Appeals court rules Deutsche Bank must turn over Trump financial records to House MORE said in a statement. “These cases raise significant constitutional issues. We look forward to presenting our written and oral arguments.”

Morgan Chalfant contributed.

Last updated at 5:08 p.m.