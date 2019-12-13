Famed singer Taylor Swift, who uses her fame to promote left-wing activism and Democratic politicians, took a shot at billionaire Democrat mega-donor George Soros this week while accepting an award, saying that he was behind an effort to take the intellectual property rights to essentially everything she has created in her professional career.

Swift’s attack comes as she battles music executive Scooter Braun, who she says was bankrolled by Soros and others when Braun bought the rights to her music.

“In November, Braun blocked the singer from performing a medley of her hits at the American Music Awards,” The Washington Free Beacon reported. “Like Soros, Braun is a major Democratic donor with a history of backing liberal causes. Braun and actor George Clooney backed the ostensibly student-led 2018 March For Our Lives rally for gun control in Washington, D.C.”

“We now find ourselves fully immersed in a vast frontier that wasn’t around last decade and that is the streaming world,” Swift said as she accepted the Woman of the Decade award during Billboard’s 2019 Women in Music event. “I’ve spoken out in the past about the future of revenue flow for creators and the songwriters and producers who are being left behind due to these rapid shifts and changes.”

“I still don’t think that record contracts or producers agreements have fully caught up and I hope that in the next decade we can keep searching for the right solution for producers, songwriters, and creators, don’t you?” Swift continued. “Lately there’s been a new shift that has affected me personally and that I feel is a potentially harmful force in our industry and as your resident loud person I feel the need to bring it up and that is the unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying up our music as if it is real estate, as if it’s an app or a shoe line.”

Swift continued, “This just happened to me without my approval, consultation, or consent. after I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in a deal that I’m told was funded by the Soros family, 23 Capital, and The Carlyle Group.”

“Yet to this day, none of these investors have ever bothered to contact me or my team directly, to perform their due diligence on their investment, on their investment in me, to ask how I might feel about the new owner of my art, the music I wrote, the videos I created, photos of me, my handwriting, my album designs,” Swift concluded in her remarks about the subject. “And of course, Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale or even when it was announced.”

Swift has promoted Democratic politicians during elections and has endorsed far-left activist groups like March For Our Lives, which advocates for restricting Americans’ constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Swift wanted to endorse Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election but decided not to because she did not think that her endorsement would be helpful.

The Hill added, “Swift charged ahead by sharing her political views in 2019, writing in an essay for Elle magazine that she is now ‘finding [her] voice in terms of politics’ and wants to ‘do more to help’ ahead of the 2020 presidential election.”