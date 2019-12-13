“I would hear people talk about sexism in the music industry, and I’d be like, I don’t see it. I don’t understand,” recalled the songwriter. “Then I realized that was because I was a kid. Men in the industry saw me as a kid. I was a lanky, scrawny, overexcited young girl who reminded them more of their little niece or their daughter than a successful woman in business or a colleague.”

“It’s fine to infantilize a girl’s success and say, How cute that she’s having some hit songs,” Swift continued. “But the second it becomes formidable? As soon as I started playing stadiums — when I started to look like a woman — that wasn’t as cool anymore.”

The “Lover” singer also complained about catching flak for writing love songs based on her personal experiences — which, again, she chalked up to sexism:

“Swift also called out the double standards for men and women writing songs about love. She says she’s been judged for using her relationships — often with other celebrities — as inspiration for her songs. Swift countered these criticisms, saying, ‘Find me a time when they say that about a male artist: Be careful, girl, he’ll use his experience with you to get — God forbid — inspiration to make art,’” CNBC reported.

On Thursday night, the entertainer used her acceptance speech for Billboard’s “Woman of the Decade” award to call out so-called “toxic male privilege.”

“The definition of the ‘toxic male privilege’ in this industry is people saying ‘but he’s always been nice to me’ when I’m raising valid concerns about artists and their right to own their music,” Swift said of her former producer Scooter Braun. “And of course he’s nice to you. If you’re in this room, you have something he needs.”

Swift has been in a very public and ongoing feud with Braun and former producer Scott Borchetta. The singer recently accused Braun and Borchetta “of saying she couldn’t perform any of her old hits and ‘basically’ telling her she should just ‘be a good little girl and shut up’ — or be ‘punished,’” The Daily Wire reported, last month. “In response to the alleged bullying, Swift urged her fans to let the producers ‘know how you feel about this.’”

