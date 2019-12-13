CHICAGO (CBS) — A help-wanted ad in the suburbs raised eyebrows this week – with its suggestion that only Democrats need apply.

Such a restriction would be illegal.

The ad was posted by the Joliet Township government. They are looking for a part-time deputy town clerk.

The ad lists all the standard requirements and a job description that involves filing and answering phones.

But here’s the whoopsie – it says the candidate must have “voted in a Democratic primary election.”

That kind of stipulation, again, is illegal.

CBS 2 reached out to the township. They said they didn’t realize that, and they have since removed the requirement.