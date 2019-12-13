President TrumpDonald John TrumpSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial Vulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Trump appears to set personal record for tweets in a day MORE on Friday cast doubt on the status of a reported “phase one” deal with China that would involve a massive drop in U.S. tariffs.

“The Wall Street Journal story on the China Deal is completely wrong, especially their statement on Tariffs. Fake News. They should find a better leaker!” he Tweeted.

The Wall Street Journal story on the China Deal is completely wrong, especially their statement on Tariffs. Fake News. They should find a better leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

The Wall Street Journal was among several publications that reported that Trump was preparing to scrap new tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Sunday and cut existing tariffs in half on $360 billion of Chinese imports as part of an initial trade deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

China, in exchange, would commit to major agricultural purchases, easing the pain on farmers hit by its targeted retaliatory tariffs.

Other reports noted that China had not yet signed on to the deal.

Stocks on Thursday had soared to new heights on reports that the deal would go ahead. Trump had touted the “Record Stock Market & Jobs!” on Twitter just 15 minutes before Tweeting about the veracity of the reports.

Record Stock Market & Jobs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

China’s top diplomat on Friday gave a scathing speech about the United States, calling the country a “troublemaker” and urging it to “calm down,” according to The Washington Post. China, he told reporters, was “willing to resolve the contradictions and differences with the U.S. through dialogue and discussions based on equality and mutual respect, but we will never accept unilateral sanctions or bullying.”

CNBC reported that Chinese officials were set to hold a press conference later Friday to specifically discuss the trade talks.