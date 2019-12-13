https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13064867
President Trump said Friday that he hasn’t decided whether to wage a long or short impeachment defense in the U.S. Senate, but either way, he expressed confidence in the outcome.
“I’ll do whatever I want. Look, there is — we did nothing wrong,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “So I’ll do long or short. I’ve heard Mitch [McConnell], I’ve heard Lindsey [Graham]. I think they are very much in agreement on some concept. I’ll do whatever they want to do, it doesn’t matter.”
During a Thursday night appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the host that his “hope is that it will be a shorter process rather than a lengthy process.” McConnell also made clear that he was acting in lockstep with the White House.
“Everything I do during [the impeachment process], I’m coordinating with White House counsel,” McConnell said. “There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”
U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler speaks and ranking member Doug Collins looks on as the House Judiciary Committee holds a public hearing to vote on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Dec. 13, in Washington, DC.
The vote count sits on a desk at the House Judiciary Committee as members voted on House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C,, on Dec. 13.
Republican Representative Matt Gaetz speaks to the press after the House Judiciary Committee’s vote on House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13.
Republican Representatives Steve Chabot, Louie Gohmert and Jim Jordan await the start of the House Judiciary Committee’s vote on House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump, in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., holds up a copy of the U.S. Constitution as she votes on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Dec. 13, in the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
A poster is displayed on the Republican side before the House Judiciary Committee holds a public hearing to vote on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Dec. 13, in Washington, D.C.
Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., is heckled by pro-Trump supporters as he leaves during a break on Dec. 12.
U.S. Reps’ Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Ken Buck (R-CO) listen in front of signage placed by Republican committee staff as the House Judiciary Committee continues its markup of articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 12.
A committee staff member changes the sign behind the Republican side of the dais during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Dec. 12.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, Dec. 12 in Washington.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee holds a copy of the Constitution as she speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup hearing on the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Longworth House Office Building on Dec. 12, in Washington, DC.
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., listens during a House Judiciary Committee markup of Articles of Impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 12.
Committee members listen to the debate on Dec. 12.
Supporter of President Trump lowers his head during Impeachment proceedings on Dec. 12.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) (R) talks with staff during a committee markup hearing on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 12, in Washington, DC.
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) listens as the House Judiciary Committee continues on Dec. 12, in Washington.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 12, in Washington.
Lawyers for the majority and minority and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) (R) argue during a House Judiciary Committee markup hearing on Dec. 12, in Washington, DC.
Representative Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia and ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, left, talks to Republican counsel Ashley Hurt Callen during a hearing in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12.
Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) speaks during a hearing on Dec. 12, in Washington, D.C.
House Judiciary Committee staff Julian Gerson (R) hands out copies of an amendment during a committee markup hearing on Dec. 12, in Washington, DC.
The House Judiciary Committee begins its markup of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Dec. 11.
Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) delivers an opening statement as the House Judiciary Committee begins its markup of articles of impeachment on Capitol Hill on Dec. 11.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a committee markup hearing on Dec. 11.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (L) and House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R) listen to remarks during the hearing on Dec. 11.
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend the hearing on Dec. 11.
Police officers gather before the House Judiciary Committee markup hearing on Dec. 11.
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., gives his opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee markup hearing on Dec. 11 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, listens during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 11.
Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., gives his opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 11.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 11.
Paperwork sits on a desk before a House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 11.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., center, arrives on Dec. 11.
The Capitol is seen in Washington, early on Dec. 11.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump during a press conference on Dec. 10.
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., calls on a reporter during a news conference on Dec. 10 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Copy of the Articles of Impeachment, Dec. 10 in Washington. House Democrats announced they are pushing ahead with two articles of impeachment against President Trump – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – charging he corrupted the U.S. election process and endangered national security in his dealings with Ukraine.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accompanied by from left, Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters on Dec. 10 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Attorney General William Barr adjusts his glasses while speaking to the National Association of Attorneys General on Dec. 10 in Washington.
From left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff, unveil articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left speaks with ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., after the House Judiciary Committee hearing of investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Dec. 9, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The hearing is being held for the Judiciary Committee to formally receive evidence in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, whom Democrats say held back military aid for Ukraine while demanding they investigate his political rivals. The White House declared it would not participate in the hearing.
A staffer carries out a pasteboard after the end of a public impeachment inquiry hearing on Dec. 9.
A bust of former House Speaker Nicholas Longworth, R-Ohio, stands behind television news equipment on Dec. 9.
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) (2nd L) speaks during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 9.
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) attends a public impeachment inquiry hearing with the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 9.
Rep. Luis Correa, D-Calif., speaks as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative on Dec. 9.
Stephen Castor, Minority Counsel for House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, prepares to testify as the House Judiciary Committee receives presentations of evidence in the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 9.
Republican counsel Ashley Hurt Callen, joined at right by Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., questions a witness on Dec. 9.
House Intelligence Committee majority counsel Daniel Goldman (R), and House Judiciary Committee minority counsel Steve Castor are sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 9, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Republican staff attorney Steve Castor testifies as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, on Dec. 9, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Majority Counsel Barry Berke testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 9.
Democratic staff attorney Barry Berke speaks as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, on Dec. 9, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
The U.S. House Judiciary Committee holds an evidentiary hearing to receive counsel presentations of evidence from the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on, Dec. 9.
House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, left, speaks with senior Republican on the Judiciary Committee Rep. Doug Collins during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Dec. 9.
Stephen Castor, Minority Counsel for House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, prepares to testify during the hearing on Dec. 9.
A protestor shouts as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 9.
Republican staff attorney Steve Castor, left, and Democratic staff attorney Barry Berke arrive to testify, on Dec. 9.
A woman walks past the U.S. Capitol dome early in the morning on another day of the continued impeachment inquiry hearings, on Dec. 9.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington, on Dec. 5. Pelosi announced that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (C) (D-NY) confers with Rep. Doug Collins (R) (R-GA) and majority counsel Norm Eisen (L) during an impeachment hearing where Constitutional scholars Noah Feldman of Harvard University, Pamela Karlan of Stanford University, Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina, and Jonathan Turley of George Washington University testified before the House Judiciary Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 4 in Washington, DC. This is the first hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals. The Judiciary Committee will decide whether to draft official articles of impeachment against President Trump to be voted on by the full House of Representatives.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., center, with members of the committee, speaking during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Trump on Dec. 4 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
A member of the public uses binoculars to watch the first U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing on Dec. 4.
Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat from Texas, holds up copies of the Mueller Report as she questions Constitutional scholars during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Dec. 4.
Scene during the hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 4.
News photographers and members of the committee look towards the witnesses during the first U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing on Dec. 4.
Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, and Representative Martha Roby, Republican of Alabama, attend a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Dec. 4.
A U.S. Capitol police officer watches from in front of a video monitor displaying part of the call record of President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the House Judiciary Committee holds their first hearing on the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 4.
Constitutional law experts University of North Carolina Law School professor Michael Gerhardt, left, talks with George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley as they arrive to testify during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, on Dec. 4, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Pamela Karlan, professor of Public Interest Law and co-director of the Supreme Court Litigation Clinic at Stanford Law School, testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, on Dec. 4.
From left, Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley are sworn in before testifying during a hearing in Washington, on Dec. 4.
Prof. Jonathan Turley listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on Dec. 4.
Republican ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) speaks to an aide as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) looks on in Washington, on Dec. 4.
Constitutional scholar Noah Feldman of Harvard University testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 4 in Washington, DC.
The 300 page Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report is seen after being released by the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Dec. 3 in Washington. The House released a sweeping impeachment report outlining evidence of what it calls Trump’s wrongdoing toward Ukraine. The findings will serve as the foundation for debate over whether the 45th President should be removed from office.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) addresses Capitol Hill reporters ahead of a committee vote on its findings in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Dec. 3.
75/75 SLIDES
Slideshow by photo services
After the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Friday to advance articles of impeachment against Trump to an expected vote next Wednesday in the full House, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., signaled his preference for a speedy trial in the Senate.
Trump also claimed Friday that his poll numbers had “gone through the roof” thanks to impeachment.
“The people are absolutely disgusted,” he said of the process. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like this.”
While Trump railed against the Democrats, saying they “made absolute fools out of themselves,” he reserved special ire for the government whistleblower who filed a formal complaint about Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, sparking the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.
That complaint alleged that Trump had requested that Ukraine undertake investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and into a debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 presidential election. A memo released by the White House summarizing Trump’s controversial call corroborated the whistleblower’s allegation.
“I wouldn’t mind a long process because I’d like to see the whistleblower, who’s a fraud,” Trump said Friday. “The whistleblower wrote a false report, and I really blew it up when I released the transcript of the call.”
_____
Download the Yahoo News app to customize your experience.
Read more from Yahoo News: