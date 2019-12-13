Earlier today I wrote that the UK election results should serve as a warning to socialists in this country, but I guess there’s a corollary to that: UK conservatives may want to pay attention to the left’s behavior in the US after losing the 2016 election. It seems the UK left is marching down the same path as the resistance. In London there are hundreds of people out in the streets chanting “Not my prime minister!”

“Not my prime minister!” Hundreds of demonstrators are protesting in central London against the #GeneralElectionResults. More reaction to the election here: https://t.co/LbJfskIPqo pic.twitter.com/Aux1jWRAzZ — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 13, 2019

It’s very reminiscent of the protests around the US after Trump was elected. A frequent chant then was “Not my president!”

[embedded content]

As often happens at left-wing protests, there were scuffles with the police. It’s mostly a lot of shoving as the police try to hold back a large crowd which is pushing forward:

Police have batons drawn as they push back crowds at the bottom of Parliament st pic.twitter.com/U7DxIMjUSo — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) December 13, 2019

Here’s another clip showing a clash with police. At least one guy gets hit in the mouth and is bleeding. He wipes the blood on one of the police officers:

[embedded content]

Antifa were also out mixing it up with the police. Notice the flag in this clip:

Scum protestors attacking our police pic.twitter.com/VVl24TJYHJ — Gareth Milner (@sw1a0aa) December 13, 2019

Similar protests are taking place in Glasgow, Scotland using the same “Not my prime minister!” chant.

Large anti-Boris Johnson protest making it’s way down Buchanan street right now.

Signs of ‘Boris Out’ and ‘not my Prime Minister’ Chants ‘say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here’ #Glasgow pic.twitter.com/ne4xZpejim — Christmas Quilietti (@ChrisQ_1) December 13, 2019

As for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he is calling for unity:

“Let the healing begin,” Johnson urged a society that has been at war with itself since a narrowly decided Brexit referendum more than three years ago.

He vowed to use his party’s commanding parliamentary majority — the largest the Conservatives have enjoyed since the times of Margaret Thatcher — to make Brexit happen, but also “to unite and level up.”

Obviously that’s not going over well with the socialist left. By now the protesters have all gone home for the night, so we’ll have to wait and see if this continues for several more days. Increasingly, it seems to be the norm for the far left that any election they lose (Brexit, the 2016 US electoin, etc) is grounds to announce they consider the election results illegitimate. It’s not a good trend. I’m confident we’d be hearing a lot more about how dangerous this is if people on the right were doing the equivalent.