U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his historic general election win, and reiterated his country’s support for a “strong, prosperous and free United Kingdom”.

“Congratulations [Boris Johnson] on a historic win!” the Vice President wrote on social media in the wake of the results.

“The United States stands for a strong, prosperous and free United Kingdom and we look forward to striking a trade deal after Brexit is complete,” he added.

“Conservatism won in the UK last night!”

Congratulations @BorisJohnson on a historic win! The United States stands for a strong, prosperous and free United Kingdom and we look forward to striking a trade deal after Brexit is complete. Conservatism won in the UK last night! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/X4sZpBfLp5 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 13, 2019

The Vice President also shared a video showcasing his support for Britain and British independence from the European Union even more explicity.

“The United States stands without apology for a strong, prosperous, and free United Kingdom,” it shows him saying on a previous visit to America’s mother country, where he had the “great honour” of meeting Boris Johnson — already Prime Minister, but at that time prevented from delivering Brexit or a domestic policy programme by a Parliament dominated by EU loyalists.

“I offered the President’s regards [to Johnson] and I assured him the United States of America supports the United Kingdom’s decision to Leave the European Union,” the video shows Pence saying.

“Our two nations will stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder, and we will show the world how free and fair trade can promote prosperity and peace across the globe.”

Like President Trump, Vice President Pence is a long-term supporter of Brexit and of the British-American special relationship.

As Governor of the State of Indiana, he famously took out full-page adverts in the British press after former president Barack Obama was invited to the United Kingdom by former prime minister David Cameron during the EU referendum campaign in 2016, to threaten the British people with being excluded from an EU-U.S. trade deal — now dead — and being sent to “the back of the queue” for a bilateral deal.

“Brexit or not, you’ll always be at the front of the queue for business in Indiana,” the adverts vowed, hailing the dozens of British businesses with a presence in the Crossroads of America.

The State of Indiana has made it clear that the UK will always be at the front of the queue for trade and business. pic.twitter.com/puhquILW4W — Jonathan Arnott (@JonathanArnott) July 13, 2016

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London