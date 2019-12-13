https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/video-nadler-abruptly-postpones-judiciary-committee-impeachment-articles-vote-until-friday-10-am-fuming-gop-accuses-dems-of-seeking-better-tv-coverage-of-vote/

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) blindsided Republicans late Thursday night, abruptly canceling a planned vote on the Democrats’ two articles of impeachment against President Trump after two days and nights of marathon sessions to markup the articles. Nadler rescheduled the vote for 10 a.m. Friday morning (EST), prompting Republican accusations that Nadler and the Democrats acted to get better TV coverage for the vote.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) gavels the end of a marathon impeachment meeting without a planned vote on the two articles proposed against President Trump, screen image.

Excerpt from NY Daily News report:

After more than 14 hours of brutally partisan debate, Nadler suddenly gaveled out the hearing and told the panel’s 40 members to return at 10 a.m. Friday for a vote on the articles.

“It is now very late at night. I want members on both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these last days and to search their consciences before we cast our final votes,” Nadler (D-N.Y.) said before recessing, prompting gasps and shouts from the committee’s Republicans.

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the panel’s top Republican, told reporters outside the hearing room that Nadler’s “integrity is gone.”

“This committee is more concerned about getting it on TV in the morning than it was finishing its job tonight and letting the members go home,” Collins said. “Words cannot describe how inappropriate this was … I’m just beyond words at this point.”

Video of Nadler making the surprise announcement with Collins and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) expressing their outrage to Nadler. Gohmert said Nadler’s move was “Stalinesque”.

Collins went off on Nadler and the Democrats in a press briefing, accusing them of playing for TV coverage.

More:

Committee member Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) posted a video statement in which he accused Nadler of wanting to give Democrats the chance to split their impeachment votes to look thoughtful to voters. Biggs also took apart the proposed articles of impeachment, explaining their ridiculousness.

