House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) blindsided Republicans late Thursday night, abruptly canceling a planned vote on the Democrats’ two articles of impeachment against President Trump after two days and nights of marathon sessions to markup the articles. Nadler rescheduled the vote for 10 a.m. Friday morning (EST), prompting Republican accusations that Nadler and the Democrats acted to get better TV coverage for the vote.

Excerpt from NY Daily News report:

After more than 14 hours of brutally partisan debate, Nadler suddenly gaveled out the hearing and told the panel’s 40 members to return at 10 a.m. Friday for a vote on the articles. “It is now very late at night. I want members on both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these last days and to search their consciences before we cast our final votes,” Nadler (D-N.Y.) said before recessing, prompting gasps and shouts from the committee’s Republicans. Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the panel’s top Republican, told reporters outside the hearing room that Nadler’s “integrity is gone.” “This committee is more concerned about getting it on TV in the morning than it was finishing its job tonight and letting the members go home,” Collins said. “Words cannot describe how inappropriate this was … I’m just beyond words at this point.”

Video of Nadler making the surprise announcement with Collins and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) expressing their outrage to Nadler. Gohmert said Nadler’s move was “Stalinesque”.

More than 14 hours after starting their day, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler recessed the impeachment markup for the evening. Nadler said he wants lawmakers to “search their consciences before we cast our final votes.” https://t.co/vgKrQjwFz7 pic.twitter.com/45hV0FxOk2 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 13, 2019

Collins went off on Nadler and the Democrats in a press briefing, accusing them of playing for TV coverage.

Rep. Collins slams Rep. Nadler for putting House Judiciary Committee in recess: “The chairman’s integrity is gone.” https://t.co/Lbt448jI5K pic.twitter.com/qvcHPuHvly — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2019

More:

“This is why people don’t like us. This crap like this is why people are having such a terrible opinion of Congress,” Rep. Collins says after Chairman Nadler delays impeachment vote. pic.twitter.com/vEPpX1OTk0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2019

Committee member Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) posted a video statement in which he accused Nadler of wanting to give Democrats the chance to split their impeachment votes to look thoughtful to voters. Biggs also took apart the proposed articles of impeachment, explaining their ridiculousness.

Chairman Jerry Nadler just pulled a fast one on House Judiciary Republicans. We were expecting to vote on Articles of Impeachment in Committee tonight before he recessed until tomorrow. This is yet another of a long line of bad-faith, dishonest dealings by the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/wvPs4XE1rF — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 13, 2019

