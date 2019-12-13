A Michigan high school teacher is on leave after he ripped a “Women for Trump” pin off of a student’s shirt.

The liberal teacher attacked the young girl and then pinned her pin on his shirt upside-down.

Another violent leftist.

WILX reported:

A Mason High School student turned to the police alleging a teacher assaulted her during school hours because she supports President Donald Trump.

Sadie Earegood told NEWS 10 that the teacher involved was Paul Kato.

Paul Kato is the media technology teacher at the high school. Students say that he has not been in school since the alleged incident on Dec. 5, but Mason Schools has not confirmed that.

Earegood claims she was assaulted by Kato when he ripped her “Women For Trump” pin from her shirt.

Earegood is 16 and a junior at the school. She said Kato, started off by saying he didn’t like the pin she was wearing.

“I was just really shocked that a teacher would especially do that,” she said. “He’s talking about the ‘Women for Trump’ pin and I said, ‘that’s fine you don’t have to like it, we can have our opinions.’”

Earegood described a struggle between herself and the teacher where he tried to take the pin off her.

“He grabbed it and I pulled, I tried to push his hand away and he grabbed my shoulder,” she said. “(He) just kind of put his hand there, and then he started pulling more and more and I just started backing up.”