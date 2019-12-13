Vulnerable House Democrats are falling in line to vote for articles of impeachment against President TrumpDonald John TrumpSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial Vulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Trump appears to set personal record for tweets in a day MORE despite expressing nervousness in recent days about what will be their most momentous vote this year.

Two freshman Democrats joined colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee in backing the two articles of impeachment in Friday’s 23-17 panel vote, and a steady stream of fellow swing-district Democrats have been announcing their plans to support them.

“A president coercing a foreign government into targeting American citizens is not just another example of scorched earth politics, it serves as an invitation to the enemies of the United States to come after any citizen, so long as they disagree with the President,” freshman Rep. Max Rose Max RoseTrump signs executive order combating anti-Semitism on campuses ‘Minor league cities’ need new federal partnership Hillicon Valley: Google to limit political ad targeting | Senators scrutinize self-driving car safety | Trump to ‘look at’ Apple tariff exemption | Progressive lawmakers call for surveillance reforms | House panel advances telecom bills MORE (D-N.Y.) said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Embarking on an unprecedented effort to obstruct this inquiry doesn’t make the facts any less true. Therefore I will vote in support of the two Articles of Impeachment,” he said.

Freshman Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), who flipped a GOP-held district that’s trending blue, similarly said Trump’s actions trying to enlist the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals were an “unacceptable violation of his oath of office and constitute an impeachable abuse of power.”

Democratic lawmakers and aides said this week they only expected a handful of defections.

So far, freshman New Jersey Rep. Jefferson Van Drew remains the only Democrat to make clear he intends to vote against the articles. He said this week he expected Rep. Collin Peterson Collin Clark PetersonOn The Money: Lawmakers strike spending deal | US, China reach limited trade deal ahead of tariff deadline | Lighthizer fails to quell GOP angst over new NAFTA Pelosi says leadership won’t pressure moderates to back impeachment House passes bill that would give legal status to thousands of undocumented farmworkers MORE (D-Minn.) — who has yet to issue an official position — to join him in voting “no.” The two were the only Democrats to oppose a resolution establishing procedures for the inquiry in late October.

Many of the lawmakers in competitive districts made a point of touting the legislative accomplishments they secured this week, namely a deal with the Trump administration on a North American trade pact and Democrats’ bill aimed at reducing prescription drug prices, to try to show they aren’t just focused on impeachment.

Rose pointed to legislation permanently funding health benefits for 9/11 first responders along with other bills important to his district, stating: “Whether the Senate votes to remove the president or not, I will continue to focus on getting results for the people of Staten Island and South Brooklyn.”

Allred said he would “not allow this process to distract me from the important work of delivering real results for North Texas families.”

In addition to the North American trade pact and prescription drug bill, House Democratic leaders are teeing up a vote on legislation to temporarily repeal a controversial provision of the 2017 GOP tax law that caps the state and local tax deduction.

That’s expected to offer another boost for vulnerable Democrats in high-tax states such as New York, New Jersey and California.

A number of centrist Democrats facing challenging reelection battles have been cagey over their support for impeachment, telling the hordes of reporters hounding them in the Capitol hallways that they were still taking time to mull their decisions.

By Friday, the announcements from Democrats in swing districts were quickly piling up.

Democrats who have announced in the past 24 hours that they will vote for the articles of impeachment include Reps. Conor Lamb (Pa.), Kim Schrier Kimberly (Kim) Merle SchrierVulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment House passes sweeping Pelosi bill to lower drug prices Swing-seat Democrats oppose impeachment, handing Pelosi leverage MORE (Wash.), Katie Porter (Calif.), Susie Lee Suzanne (Susie) Kelley LeeMORE (Nev.) and Tom O’Halleran (Ariz.).

“Trump abused the power of the presidency and broke his oath of office when he bribed the nation of Ukraine by withholding military aid they had already been promised in exchange for help investigating a political opponent,” O’Halleran, whose district Trump won by 1 percentage point in 2016, said in a statement.

“I will vote to impeach the president because this bribery and abuse of power violated the constitution and put our national security and our international relationships at risk,” he said.

The two Judiciary freshmen who backed the articles of impeachment in Friday’s vote were Reps. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathPelosi says leadership won’t pressure moderates to back impeachment The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Parties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote MORE (Ga.) and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Debbie Mucarsel-PowellLawmakers to watch during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing Democrats set to open new chapter in impeachment Congress extends flood insurance program for 14th time since 2017 MORE (Fla.).

Mucarsel-Powell — who defeated a GOP incumbent by just over a point last year in a south Florida district that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden hires Clinton, O’Rourke alum as campaign’s digital director Trump neck and neck with top 2020 Democrats in Wisconsin: poll Clinton tweets impeachment website, encourages voters to ‘see the evidence for themselves’ MORE carried in 2016 — acknowledged that her district is torn over impeachment.

“I do know that there are so many people in the country that are divided,” Mucarsel-Powell told MSNBC’s Katy Tur on Friday afternoon. “In my district, I hope that they trust when I took that vote, I had everyone’s safety and future in mind. I did it for our children so that we can actually protect our system of government.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP’s campaign arm, as well as outside GOP groups, already have spent millions of dollars on ads hammering vulnerable Democrats over the impeachment issue.

The Trump reelection campaign also has mounted an anti-impeachment ad blitz, running thousands of ads on Facebook targeting the 31 Democrats who represent districts that Trump won in 2016.

At-risk Democrats have privately and publicly lamented that they are being pummeled on the airwaves and online over the looming impeachment vote. Rep. Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton CartwrightVulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Congress should keep the ADA in mind when setting assisted suicide policy The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday MORE (D-Pa.) told The Hill that GOP groups have blanketed his district with nearly a half-million dollars in anti-impeachment TV ads in recent weeks, something he called “a king’s ransom.”

Only now are these Democrats beginning to get some air cover. Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg’s doctor releases ‘outstanding’ health report for 2020 candidate Krystal Ball: Influx of billionaire cash in 2020 contest is ‘deeply corrosive’ to ‘civil society’ Houston Chronicle stops using Bloomberg News wire stories for campaign coverage MORE, who’s running for the Democratic presidential nomination, donated $10 million Thursday to help shore up House members on the front lines.

The Democratic super PAC House Majority Forward announced Friday it would spend $2.5 million to run ads thanking 16 vulnerable freshmen for voting to pass prescription drug legislation this week. Those Democratic lawmakers include Rose and Reps. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerKoch campaign touts bipartisan group behind ag labor immigration bill Pro-Trump group targets Democrats with ‘End the Witch Hunt’ campaign Club for Growth extends advertising against House Dems over impeachment MORE (Va.), Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerVulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Freshman Iowa lawmaker engaged to Warren staffer MORE (Iowa) and Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornHow centrist Dems learned to stop worrying and love impeachment Democrats, GOP dig in for public phase of impeachment battle House panel advances resolution outlining impeachment inquiry MORE (Okla.).

“Abigail Spanberger passed a bill to let Medicare negotiate lower drug prices for all Americans,” the narrator in one ad says, “and Spanberger was the sponsor of another bill, passed by Democrats and Republicans, to stop drug companies from hiding their costs.”

Asked Thursday what her message was to vulnerable Democrats who were undecided, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiVulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Photographer leaves Judiciary hearing after being accused of taking photos of member notes Overnight Health Care — Presented by That’s Medicaid — House passes sweeping Pelosi bill to lower drug prices | Senate confirms Trump FDA pick | Trump officials approve Medicaid work requirements in South Carolina MORE (D-Calif.) reiterated that House Democratic leaders are not conducting a formal whip count for the impeachment articles because it’s a vote of “conscience.”

“People have to come to their own conclusions,” Pelosi said.