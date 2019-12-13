Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign touted the endorsement of an anti-Israel politician who reportedly called Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker an “AIPAC puppet.”

Americans and Palestinians for Peace (AMPAL) leader John Dabeet endorsed Warren in November, the Free Beacon reports, and the Massachusetts senator’s campaign included Dabeet in a list of “Iowa leaders” who are backing her in the Democratic primary. Dabeet is also a Muscatine Community School District board member.

Dabeet has praised Warren for standing up against Israel, saying in a November Facebook post, “Thank you Senator Warren for standing up for what’s right and for acknowledging the Palestinian deaths, and the Palestinians rights to live in peace and freedom in their homeland in the past four days due to the Israeli attacks on Gaza along with Senator Sanders. You got our support and will connect with many people across Iowa and United States and will ask them to stand by you.”

Dabeet has called Israel a “fake democracy,” and labeled Sen. Booker an “AIPAC puppet,” the Beacon reports, adding that the AMPAL referred to a deceased leader of the terrorist Palestinian Liberation Organization in 2016 as an “immortal leader” and “martyr leader.” AIPAC, American Israel Public Affairs Committee, is a pro-Israel advocacy group.

The Iowa politician has also called for a boycott of Israel and tweeted his support for Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, both of whom support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement. (RELATED: BDS Movement Uses Holocaust Inversion To Delegitimize Israel, Israeli Government Report Finds)

#BoyCottIsrael

We stand with Congresswomen Tlaeb and Omar. — John Dabeet (@JohnDabeet) August 15, 2019

BDS describes itself as a “Palestinian-led movement for freedom, justice and equality” that “upholds the simple principle that Palestinians are entitled to the same rights as the rest of humanity.”

However, a report released by the Israel Ministry of Strategic Affairs has highlighted the relationship between the BDS movement and terrorist organizations. The report, titled, “The Ties Between NGOs promoting BDS and Terrorist Organizations,” builds on a previous report and describes connections between non-governmental organizations that support BDS and terrorist organizations.

Warren’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

