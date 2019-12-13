Last night, Daily Wire Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer, who frequently opines on issues pertaining to Jewish politics, anti-Semitism, and Israel, joined “Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler” on One America News Network to discuss the horrible reality that the mainstream media and large swaths of the Left have greatly politicized anti-Semitism in America. As Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro wrote yesterday, the media and Left only seem to care about assaulted or murdered Jews when the identities of perpetrators fit their preconceived intersectional narrative:

Here’s a quick rule of thumb: If you only want to have a conversation about anti-Semitism when you can blame anti-Semitism on your political opponents, you don’t care about anti-Semitism. … The [Black Hebrew Israelite] identity of the [Jersey City] shooters meant that the media Left was eager to ignore the case. And indeed, within 24 hours, it was no longer trending on Twitter. No broad discussions of left-wing tolerance for anti-Semitism, particularly in minority communities, ensued. … Anti-Semitism isn’t a game. You don’t get to cite it when convenient and ignore it when convenient. Those who do exacerbate the problem. Unfortunately, these days, that phenomenon is increasingly common on the political Left.

Hammer joined Wheeler to discuss the media and Left’s outrageous politicization of anti-Semitism, and initially focused on one particularly galling example: Freshman Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) false assertion that the anti-Semitic Jersey City shooters earlier this week were white supremacists, her subsequent deletion of a tweet stating as much, and her further subsequent dead silence on condemning the Black Hebrew Israelite perpetrator.

Hammer began by condemning the supremacist fringe group that is the Black Hebrew Israelites and then lampooning Tlaib in no uncertain terms:

Liz, I’m not sure how many of your viewers are familiar with the Black Hebrew Israelites. I’ve actually been personally pretty familiar with them — I used to walk by them in the sidewalk literally every day on the way to work. This is a very, very, very vicious, vile group. They stand on the sidewalk, they bang gongs and drums loudly, they shout out expletives, they curse at people. And their quote-unquote “theology,” obviously, is nuts … But as far as Rashida Talib is concerned, what happened here is insane on multiple levels. First of all, she issued this tweet after every news outlet imaginable had gotten the identity of the culprit correct — so by the time she tweeted this, her staff damn well should have known who exactly committed this horrific atrocity in Jersey City. Second of all, what I really want to know is, after she deleted the tweet, say something! I mean like, you can opine — you can weigh in. … You can say like, “Okay I had the facts wrong, which is inexcusable, but conceding that I had the facts wrong, I condemn this regardless because innocent Jews were slaughtered.” Why has she not done that yet? I have no idea. there’s no rational answer for that whatsoever.

Later in the discussion, Wheeler and Hammer discussed the mainstream media’s burying of anti-Semitic attacks and crimes, more generally.

WATCH:

