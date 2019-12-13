On Thursday, a video emerged showing at least three teenage boys and two teenage girls violently attacking a 14-year-old boy on a school bus on November 21, an incident the boy’s mother, a supporter of President Trump, claims was precipitated because the boy wore a Trump 2020 campaign hat to school.

The horrifying incident occurred in Hamilton County, Florida; the boy’s family has engaged an attorney, Foye B. Walker, who advised them it was permitted to publish part of the video of the incident. The boy, identified as Tyler, as The Daily Mail reports, had to go the hospital for the blows rained upon his head.

Walker tweeted the video that the mother posted. The mother tweeted the caption, “My attorney ‪@FoyeWalkerPA said it’s okay to release the video, warning graphic keep in mind this is only the first 21 seconds of the video…please RT to have these two girls and 3 boys held accountable.”

The boy’s mother added that she had previously noted the incident on Twitter without the video, writing, “For those asking where the hat is in the video, I posted this on 11/22/19.”

On November 22, the boy’s mother tweeted, “To be clear, my son bought his #Trump2020 hat with his own money at the flea market a few weeks ago. He was proud to wear it. He wore it to school, but due to immediate bullying he put I away & didn’t wear it to school again, sadly the damage was already done & was now a target.”

She continued, “From that point on he was steadily getting messed with. He was getting hit, tripped & verbally abused on the bus, but it all came to a head yesterday on his bus ride home. The nurse noted there are bruises on his arm that were older along with his new injuries. He didn’t tell us about the bullying, but they took it to a new level yesterday and we are just now learning what he was going through. My husband is going to the sheriffs department now and I really hope these kids are held accountable.”

Later that day she added, “Goodnight Twitter, Thank you for all your support! God Bless America!”

On November 23, she added, “The bus tape was reviewed and there is now a criminal investigation underway. I will continue to keep you all informed. Tyler is in a lot of pain today, very emotional and very upset. He wants to thank all of you for all the well wishes, as do I.”

On November 24, she explained, “For those of you who are asking why I can’t just put Tyler in another school…we literally have 1 elementary school & 1 high school for all 519 square miles of this county, to put that into prospective, New York City is the largest city in America & it’s only 469 square miles.”

She added, “Now imagine if New York City had only one elementary school and one high school and no private schools.”

She explained further. “And for those of you asking about homeschooling, I homeschool my 12-year-old daughter, but my son has ADHD (unmediated due to side effects) when I tried to homeschool him last year, neither my son nor myself could handle it. So instead I wrote a letter to the school & asked them to place him into Hope Academy, an alternative option located in the same school but instead of teachers they do everything on the computer so he can move along at a much quicker pace.”

