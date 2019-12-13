By Wayne Allyn Root

Back in November I wrote a column with advice to President Trump on how he could seal re-election and practically guarantee an electoral landslide. This is Part II of the story.

This one seals the deal.

My first idea was to campaign on a gigantic middle-class tax cut, to match the business tax cut from his first term. How well is that tax cut working? I believe 266,000 new jobs in November and 41,000 jobs revised upward in September and October answers that question emphatically. It worked to perfection!

It’s important to note that Canada just announced they lost 70,000 jobs in November (in a much smaller country). We’re in an economic boom. They’re in a terrible recession. What’s the difference?

America under Trump cut taxes and slashed regulations. We’re pro oil drilling and fracking. We’re pro-business. We take care of Americans first, not illegal aliens. Canada is led by politically correct, anti-business, socialist Justin Trudeau, who mocks Trump, believes in higher taxes, massive regulations, climate change, open borders, and of course, government-run healthcare

All the exact same things Democrats here are campaigning on for 2020.

Thank God we have Trump. If Hillary had been elected, there’s no need to guess what would’ve happened. Canada is like looking into a mirror and seeing America’s future.

By the way, Mexico is in the exact same miserable shape. Their economy is dying under a Socialist leader. So, re-electing Trump is essential to the survival of all of our jobs, paychecks and retirement accounts. That’s why I keep coming up with ways for Trump to seal the deal.

This Part II guarantees not just a Trump second term, but a Trump landslide. It’s such a simple idea: Trump should campaign on the elimination of all taxes on Social Security.

Democrats are in such a rush to give away trillions of dollars to illegal aliens, people on welfare, not to mention a Green New Deal and Medicare-for All. It’s all bribery to people who want government to take care of them, from cradle to grave.

Senior citizens have worked and paid taxes their whole lives. They slaved, saved and sacrificed for this country and their kids and grandkids. They deserve a break. They’ve earned a break. It’s not a giveaway. It’s their own money they paid into the system for 40 or 50 years.

Social Security is the worst deal possible. Government grabs our money for 50 years, then pays it back at horrible interest. But why on earth should any of us have to pay taxes on it after age 65. We already paid taxes on it the first time around. This is DOUBLE taxation without representation.

Campaign on making Social Security tax free for seniors, Mr. President. Millions of seniors and soon-to-be seniors will love you forever. You’ll turn lifelong Democrats into loyal Republicans. Those votes will help you sweep to a landslide victory.

And it guarantees you win Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and maybe even Nevada- the places where all the seniors are moving. Heck, you might even win a few million extra votes from seniors in New York and California.

Trump wins. Democrats are finished. Checkmate. Merry Christmas.

Wayne Allyn Root is the host of "The Wayne Allyn Root Show" on Newsmax TV, nightly at 8 PM ET, found on DirecTV Ch #349, or Dish TV Ch #216, at http://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/The-Wayne-Allyn-Root-Show He is also a nationally syndicated radio host of "Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered" found at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/

