(PJMEDIA) — “What happened to Drudge?”A lot of people have been asking that question lately. If you talk to conservatives these days, you’ll hear that Matt Drudge’s eponymous news aggregation site has gone over to the dark side—that Matt’s joined the anti-Trump resistance. And now, Rasmussen Reports, an arguably reputable polling operation, is calling Drudge out on Twitter, even suggesting that the site has been sold.

The whole kerfuffle appears to have begun at the end of November, when the Bongino Report, touted as a Trump-friendly alternative to Drudge, launched. Bongino taunted Drudge with a pair of tweets:

Read the full story ›