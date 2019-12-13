Evidence shows that the Podesta emails were hacked by someone in the Ukraine, not Russia. This could be because the creepy Podesta Brothers represented and lobbied for Russia’s largest bank.

An email has been uncovered that was part of the Podesta email dump that was released by WikiLeaks shortly before the 2016 election.

The email shows that John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Chairman, was hacked by someone in the Ukraine — according to the location stamp:

Interesting that this is the case with the Ukraine now so much in the news. This effort to obtain Podesta’s emails by someone in the Ukraine may be because the creepy Podesta brothers were representing and lobbying for Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank.

Hillary was closely tied to the Russians through this bank:

8) “Some of these companies were initially connected to the Troika Dialog investment fund, which was controlled and run by #Sberbank after the bank bought the Troika Dialog investment bank.”https://t.co/YBgtHXwJhD — Shannon (@Avery1776) November 29, 2018

John Podesta received options from the Joule related companies. These were Russian connections:

The criminal connections between Hillary and Russia and the Ukraine run deep.

What the hell was going on with these corrupt politicians?

Hat tip Kevin O.

