The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared a classic Christmas movie line on a highway sign Wednesday.

What are the details?

A highway safety sign said, “Life is fra-gee-lay. Slow down.”

The line is in a nod to “A Christmas Story,” in which Old Man Parker receives the film’s infamous leg lamp, pointing out that the box, which holds the lamp, says “Fragile” — but he mispronounces it, saying “Fra-gee-lay,” which, according to Parker, “Must be Italian!”

Mrs. Parker points out that the box actually says “fragile.”

A Christmas Story: 30th Anniversary – Leg Lamp – Own It Now



511WI, which is Wisconsin’s website for traffic information, shared a shot of the sign on Twitter.

The organization tweeted, “Drive safely! Life is fra-gee-lay is a reference to the film, A Christmas Story. Come to think of it, it’s actually a film about safety. Highway safety (changing a flat tire); electrical safety (don’t overload outlets); and firearms safety (don’t shoot your eye out). Enjoy!”