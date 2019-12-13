It’s all a sham.

They hate Trump and hate you and they were plotting an impeachment since he won the election on November 9, 2016.

House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee voted on Friday to impeach President Trump 23-17 on a party line vote.

Truant Democrat Karen Bass walked into the Judiciary Committee late holding her coffee and voted “aye” without even knowing what she was voting on.

It was the impeachment vote!

This is what Democrats think of their constituents.

Wondering how partisan impeachment really is? Here’s Democrat @RepKarenBass walking in 20 minutes late, having no idea what the committee is voting on, but saying “I” anyway because she hears all her fellow Democrats voting yes. Democrats are taking this very seriously! pic.twitter.com/OzsY67crte — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) December 12, 2019

