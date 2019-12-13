Kris Kobach would handily win against the current primary field for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas – but would get trounced if Secretary of State Mike Pompeo jumps into the race, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Citing previously unpublished internal GOP polling, the Journal reported Kobach has 43% support among likely Kansas primary voters in a field without Pompeo – far ahead of his next closest rival, Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., who got 24%. GOP state Senate President Susan Wagle registered at 8%, followed by oil magnate Wink Hartman at 5% and former Chiefs defensive end Dave Lindstrom at 3%.

If Pompeo was on the GOP primary ballot, the poll found he would lead the field with 54% of GOP voters supporting him. Kobach trailed him with 17%, Marshall got 11%, Wagle 4%, Hartman 2%, and Lindstrom 1%.

In a head-to-head contest, Pompeo would beat Kobach, 68%-24%.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.1%.

“These numbers reflect what we have seen on the campaign trail. Republicans across Kansas overwhelmingly support our campaign,” Kobach told the Journal. “And there is still room to grow and push the needle past 50%.”

According to the Journal, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP campaign arm, has warned Kobach’s Senate candidacy could put the party’s Senate majority at risk, the Journal reported.

“If Mike Pompeo doesn’t run, we don’t have a prayer,” an unnamed GOP strategist told the Journal.

Pompeo has publicly said he has ruled out a Senate run, but President Donald Trump last month countered Pompeo might run if it looked like Republicans were in danger of losing the GOP-held Kansas Senate seat, the Journal reported.