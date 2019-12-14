Media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s forthcoming #MeToo documentary is already sparking controversy.

Hip-hop artist 50 Cent took to Instagram on Thursday, writing, “I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” along with a photo of Winfrey and Russell Simmons — the latter of whom was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. Simmons, a 62-year-old music mogul, has denied the allegations.

“No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal [sic] jackson and Russell Simmons this s - - t is sad,” writes 50 Cent.

Winfrey and Impact Partners have joined forces with filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering for a documentary, set to air on Apple TV+ in 2020, about sexual assault in the music industry. It features Drew Dixon, one of several women to allege Simmons hurt her.

In a separate Instagram post, also uploaded Thursday, 50 Cent shared a composite image of six men: Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Kevin Spacey and President Donald Trump. The first two men have the word “JAIL” written under their faces, while “WALK” is placed under the others, all of whom are white.

“You think Oprah don’t notice how this s - - t is playing out?” 50 Cent writes.

Simmons also took to Instagram to share his own thoughts.

“Dearest OPRAH, you have been a shining light to my family and my community,” he begins the lengthy post, which he shared Friday morning. “It’s so troubling that you choose to single me out in your recent documentry [sic]. I have already admitted to being a playboy (more appropriately titled today ‘womanizer’) sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know … So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences.”

He adds that he’s passed “nine 3-hour lie-detector tests,” and the “stories are UNUSABLE.”

“I am guilty of exploiting, supporting and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but I have never been violent or forced myself on anyone,” he writes. “Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness.”

A rep for Oprah didn’t immediately respond to The Post’s request seeking comment.

Share this: