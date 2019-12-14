Whatever the limitations of the Department of Justice Inspector General report on FISA abuse and related issues, it should bring some closure to the Russia hoax touted by the Democrats and their media adjunct over the past three years. If there is to be a reckoning with the deceit and dishonesty that have pervaded our public discourse on matters related to the hoax, however, we are on our own. The Democrats and their media adjunct are still at it. I mean this to be the first in a series of posts that follows up on the DoJ IG report submitted by Michael Horowitz this week.

At the Washington Free Beacon David Rutz has compiled SUPERcuts! #726 to document Horowitz’s reckoning with a few of the incessant lies at the heart of the hoax. The brief video below is posted at the Free Beacon in “Watch: IG Exposes Democrats’ Lies about FBI’s Conduct.” The video comes with the note: “Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz on Wednesday blew apart years of talking points used by Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), former FBI director James Comey, and others about the bureau’s conduct at the outset of the Russia investigation.”