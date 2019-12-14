After he was acquitted in a major fraud trial, former Labor Secretary Ray Donovan famously asked: “Which office do I go to to get my reputation back?” The trial was ruinous for Donovan, personally and financially, and the question was a fair one. Donovan, however, at least received a trial. Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page has never been given a fair hearing, let alone a trial, to clear his name. As the two political parties spin the results of a report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, one matter remains unaddressed: Someone needs to apologize to Carter Page.

I do not know Page and had only one conversation with him that I can recall. Indeed, my only impression of Page was shaped by the image, repeated in endless media segments, of some shady character who was at worse a Russian spy and at best a Russian stooge. He became the face and focus for the justification of the Russia collusion investigation. His manifest guilt and sinister work in Moscow had to be accepted in order to combat those questioning the allegations of collusion with the Russians. In other words, Page’s guilt had to be indisputable in order for the investigation to be, so to speak, unimpeachable.

Ultimately, special counsel Robert MuellerRobert (Bob) Swan MuellerJeffries blasts Trump for attack on Thunberg at impeachment hearing Live coverage: House Judiciary to vote on impeachment after surprise delay Trump says he’ll release financial records before election, knocks Dems’ efforts MORE found no evidence of collusion or conspiracy by Trump associates or the presidential campaign with those Russians intervening in the election. However, the Horowitz report shows that the FBI never had any real evidence against Page before starting its investigation, code-named Operation Crossfire Hurricane. Soon after the investigation was opened, it became clear that Page had been wrongly accused and was, in fact, working for the CIA, not the Russians. Page himself later said he was working with the CIA but the media not only dismissed his claim but was openly dismissive while portraying him as a bumbling mumbling fool.

Horowitz found that FBI investigators and lawyers determined that the allegations involving Page fell short of a case for probable cause to open a secret FISA surveillance order. The investigators were then told by the later fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Andrew George McCabeMcCabe: Being accused of treason by Trump ‘quite honestly terrifying’ Horowitz report is damning for the FBI and unsettling for the rest of us Fox’s Chris Wallace: IG report headline is ‘It didn’t find the things that Bill Barr and Donald Trump alleged’ MORE to look at the “Steele dossier,” which was funded by the Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMore than 200,000 Wisconsin voters will be removed from the rolls Trump is threatening to boycott the debates — here’s how to make sure he shows up Trey Gowdy returns to Fox News as contributor MORE campaign and the Democratic National Committee. (The Clinton campaign denied repeatedly that it funded the dossier but finally admitted doing so after being confronted by media with new information.) Despite warnings about Steele’s credibility and internal flags over the unreliability of the dossier, Horowitz found that “FBI leadership” — his words — used the dossier to justify its application for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant application.

Democratic members of Congress and a wide array of media outlets have long told the public that the dossier was just one part of the FISA application. That is false. Horowitz states clearly that the dossier played the “central and essential role” in securing the secret surveillance of the Trump campaign, including four separate investigations with both electronic surveillance and undercover assets.

Now, back to Carter Page: Early on, Horowitz found that an unnamed government agency — widely acknowledged to be the CIA — told the FBI that it was making a mistake regarding Page and that he was working for the agency as an “operational contact” in Moscow. Indeed, he was working as an asset for the CIA for years. While it was falsely reported that Page met with three suspicious individuals there, in reality he had no contact with two of those individuals. More importantly, Page did the right thing and actually told U.S. officials about being contacted by the third person, because he felt they should know.

It gets worse: Throughout Operation Crossfire Hurricane, evidence continued to flow into the FBI that Christopher Steele, the former British spy who authored the infamous dossier, was unreliable and working against Trump’s election. Not only was he known to be trying to put the false information into the press, but evidence mounted that he misrepresented sources and stated clearly false information.

While it took far too long, someone at the Justice Department finally decided to act on the Page FISA matter. The official in charge of FISA applications, Kevin Clinesmith, was told to ask the CIA again about whether Page was working for the agency. He did and, again, was told clearly that Pagewas doing so — and yet, Clinesmith allegedly changed the CIA’s response to describe Page as not working for the agency. He currently is being criminally referred by Horowitz for falsifying that information.

As an aside, investigators found an array of anti-Trump messages on Clinesmith’s social media accounts, including one declaring “Viva le resistance” after Trump’s election victory. Meanwhile, throughout this period, the FBI was leaking aplenty but no one leaked the Page was actually a CIA asset. Instead, he was left to twist slowly in the wind. Media reports all but convicted Page of being a Russian spy. Evan Hurst wrote on Wonkette in February 2018, asking “Why the hell are Republicans dying on this hill to defend Carter Page” – who Hurst described, in all caps, as “a literal actual Russian intelligence asset.”

In a September 2018 article in The Atlantic, national security reporter Natasha Bertand wondered why anyone would question the case against Page. After all, Bertrand wrote, Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerTikTok chief cancels Capitol Hill meetings, inflaming tensions Watchdog report finds FBI not motivated by political bias in Trump probe Ex-Rep. Scott Taylor to seek old Virginia seat MORE (D-Va.), the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, had warned reporters: “Be careful what you wish for” and one of Warner’s aides had told her “that ‘it’s simply impossible to review the documents’ on Page and conclude anything other than that the FBI ‘had ample reason’ to investigate him.” Bertrand’s article appeared long after the FBI had been told that Page was working with the CIA, not the Russians. However, many other stories ran with similar comments from Intelligence Committee members suggesting that anyone defending Page would be ridiculed after the release of some damning evidence. Mueller and Horowitz have now confirmed that there was never such evidence showing Page was a Russian asset. Indeed, the evidence showed he was an American asset.

Moreover, as Horowitz has now stressed, there is a difference between starting an investigation on mere allegations and continuing the investigation on known falsehoods. He documented how direct, exculpatory information that was quickly shared with the FBI. Again, I don’t know Carter Page or anything about him other than what I have read in these reports. All I know is that he is an American citizen who was put under a secret surveillance operation based on a dossier that was shown to be both unfounded and unreliable. He remained under surveillance through three renewals of secret warrants, even though the FBI was told, repeatedly, that he was working with the CIA and that the dossier used to obtain those warrants was considered unsupported or contradicted. And, finally, Page was the subject of an alleged falsification of a document presented to the FISA court to hide that exculpatory information.

So the question is this: At what point does someone apologize to Carter Page? He is, in fact, the victim of this criminal referral. He is the victim of what Horowitz describes as a “misleading” basis presented to the FISA court. He is a victim of media “groupthink” that portrayed him as the sinister link proving Trump’s collusion with Russian – an allegation rejected by the FBI, by the Inspector General, and by special counsel Mueller. Of course, Washington does not work that way. Page served his purpose and the trashing of his reputation was simply a cost of doing business, for many members of Congress and the media. In other words, recalling former Labor Secretary Ray Donovan’s question, there is no such office. Page is simply supposed to go away and leave his reputation behind.

Jonathan Turley is the chair of public interest law at George Washington University and served as the last lead counsel in a Senate impeachment trial. He testified as a Republican witness in House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Trump impeachment inquiry. Follow him @JonathanTurley.