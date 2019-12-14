Democratic Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (N.J.) will switch political parties after voicing opposition to impeachment, sources told The Hill.

Van Drew has begun informing his staff and fellow New Jersey delegation members that he will leave the Democratic Party, Democratic aides said. His decision comes after a lengthy Friday meeting with President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats ask if they have reason to worry about UK result Trump scramble to rack up accomplishments gives conservatives heartburn Seven years after Sandy Hook, the politics of guns has changed MORE.

Van Drew is one of just two Democratic lawmakers who voted against launching an impeachment inquiry into Trump. He is a member of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told The Washington Post on Tuesday that he wasn’t switching parties but would vote against impeachment.

“I’m not changing anything — just doing my job,” he said. “I’m still a Democrat, right here.”

The lawmaker in 2018 won a previously Republican-held seat in a district that The Cook Political Report rates as slightly Republican. The Post noted that Van Drew’s opposition to impeachment sparked a Democratic primary challenge.

The House Judiciary Committee this week voted to advance two articles of impeachment accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, setting the stage for a full chamber vote.

Developing

Updated: 3:42 p.m.