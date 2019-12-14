(NEW JERSEY GLOBE) A party switch by Rep. Jeff Van Drew is imminent.

According to several high-level sources with ties to Van Drew who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Van Drew’s chief of staff has begun notifying the right-of-center Democrat’s campaign and congressional staffs that the first-term representative will join the Republican party.

Some of those that were told of the move have indicated they intend to resign.

