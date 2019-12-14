Joe Biden doesn’t like it when someone asks him about Ukraine.

Not. One. Bit.

The former vice president was campaigning in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday when a man confronted him on Ukraine. Biden let the crowd drown him out and then dodged the question altogether.

The one-time frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination was in the midst of an attack on President Trump. “America can overcome four years of Donald Trump’s chaos and corruption, but if re-elected it will forever fundamentally change the character of who we are as a nation,” Biden told the crowd. “We can’t let this happen. This election is about the soul of our nation and Donald Trump has poisoned our soul.”

During a lull, a man yelled out: “What about corruption in Ukraine?”

Biden didn’t answer and as he stalled, the crowd jumped in to boo the protester and began to chant, “We want Joe!”

Then Biden attacked the man.

“This man represents Donald Trump very well. He’s just like Donald Trump,” Biden said of the protester.

Fox News reported that “The man appeared to leave the event, with the crowd waving goodbye to him — though it was unclear if he chose to leave or if he was forced out either by security or other attendees.”

“A great American,” Biden said. “Just let him go. … Don’t hurt … Just let him go. … This is not a Trump rally. This is a real rally.”

Ukraine has been in the spotlight as Democrats have moved forward with the impeachment of Trump. When Biden was vice president, his son, Hunter Biden, reportedly held a seven-figure job with Ukraine’s largest natural gas company, Burisma Holdings. At one point, Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine unless the nation ousted a prosecutor who was investigating the company.

Earlier this month, Biden blasted a man at an Iowa town hall, calling him a “damn liar” — and challenging him to a push-up contest.

In that episode, the man began by telling Biden: “I’m not a Republican. I’ve got two problems with you. One, is you’re damn near as old as I am. You’re too old. I’m 83 and I know damn well I don’t have the mental faculties I did,” he said.

Then the man mentioned Biden’s son.

“But on the other hand, you sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company where he had no experience. … In order to get access for the president … you’re selling access to the president just like he was,” the man said.

Biden was furious. “You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true and no one has ever said that.”

“Look, the reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time and I know more than most people and I can get things done,” Biden said. “And you want to check my shape? Let’s do push-ups together man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you wanna do.

“And number two,” Biden continued, “no one has said my son has done anything wrong and I did not, on any occasion.” The man interrupted, saying that he “never said” Biden was “doing anything wrong.”

“You said I set my son up to work at an oil company!” Biden yelled. “Isn’t that what you said? Get your words straight…”

The man in the audience replied: “I hear it on MSNBC.”

“You don’t hear that on MSNBC,” Biden said, approaching the man in a menacing way. “You did not hear that at all. I’m not gonna’ get into an argument here.”

The man shrugged and said: “You don’t have any more backbone than Trump does,” said the man. “I’m not voting for you.”

“Well,” Biden said, “I knew you weren’t voting for me, man. You think I thought you’d stand up and vote for me? You’re too old to vote for me.”