DEMOCRATS TOO DAMN CRAZY!

Moderate freshman Democrat Jeff Van Drew is expected to switch parties and become a Republican.

Rep. Van Drew was one of only two Democrats to oppose impeaching President Trump in October over a perfect call to Ukraine.

Rather than vote with the lunatic left, Van Drew switched parties.

Welcome home, Jeff!

Politico reported:

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a moderate Democrat who is strongly opposed to impeaching President Donald Trump, is expected to switch parties and become a Republican, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Van Drew is one of two Democrats who voted against opening the impeachment inquiry into Trump and has remained against the effort, even as the House prepares to vote to impeach the president next week. Van Drew’s decision comes after a meeting with Trump on Friday.

