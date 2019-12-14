Super Bowl champion, businessman, and Utah fourth congressional district Republican candidate Burgess Owens told Breitbart News Saturday that he will fight for God, country, and families should he get elected to Congress.

Owens said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Democrats want to impeach President Donald Trump because he is immune to politicians’ influence and loves his country.

Owens hopes to unseat Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT), who represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans need to win roughly 20 congressional seats to retake the majority.

As of Saturday, Rep. McAdams has yet to decide if he will vote for both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, which could jeopardize his chances of getting reelected.

Owens said, “Now in terms of impeachment, what we have to understand about the left … as much as we hear that they hate President Trump, what they do is they fear President Trump. They understand that he is a man that does not care about what they think. He does not need their money or their power. He loves our country, and when I say he loves our country, he loves all Americans.”

The former NFL star said that he based his congressional campaign platform on black civil rights leader Booker T. Washington’s four tenets: head, heart, hands, and home.

Owens said that these tenets have served as the foundation for American greatness.

He said, “What has made our country great are the four tenets that every culture, every society … those tenets are head, heart, hands, and homes. Head is meditation, heart is God, hands is industry, and homes is family. That’s what made our country great.”

“They to our society, our greatness, is understanding our history and being proud of who we are and our vision. One of the things Booker T. Washington did … the four tenets allows God-loving Americans to really have conversations. It doesn’t matter what side of the aisle — Republican, Democrat, or independents — as long as we love our country, we can finally have those conversations. But what the leftists do, they hate those tenets,” he continued.

“We as a nation are waking up. That’s the presence of President Trump. He is the first president who actually drew a line in the sand and said, ‘You’re not going to disrespect my flag. You’re not going to disrespect my country. Americans come first, not the globalists out there.’ I love it because Americans now understand to truly love our country,” he continued.

Owens said that should the people of Utah’s fourth congressional district elect him to Congress, he will serve as an advocate for spreading these values in Washington, DC.

“So for those who are listening, we have those values here. That’s what we’re all about. It’s a bit of lynchpin for the direction of our country. We here believe in head, heart, hands, and home. … I will make sure those values go to D.C. and stopping their values, D.C. values, from going to the rest of the country. We’re going to stop that, and we’re going to stand for our country, our God, and our families,” he concluded.

