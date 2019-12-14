Chick-fil-A’s first-ever animated short film is a heartwarming reminder of the importance of “Together Time” in the middle of such a busy season.

“The film follows Sam, a child eager to spend time with her kind, but distracted family,” the company said in a Dec. 3 news release.

“Once she discovers The Time Shop, a magical world she enters through her family’s grandfather clock, she’s introduced to a timekeeper who ultimately gifts her family what she dreamt of all along.”

The timekeeper explains the difference between time that is lost and time that flies, but one particular type of time especially catches little Sam’s eye: Together Time.

“Ah, Together Time,” the timekeeper says to Sam. “The best kind. It can make memories that last forever.”

“From building relationships with guests, to encouraging shared moments between friends and families, togetherness has been at the core of our business. And this holiday season, we wanted to extend that spirit of ‘Together Time’ even further,” Chick-fil-A’s news release said.

“Our goal is to help people find time for each other especially during the holidays and Christmas when there are so many distractions and demands competing for our time,” Chick-fil-A senior marketing director Ashley Callahan added in a statement.

During the holiday season, it’s easy to get distracted with errands or events, and thus forget one of the most special gifts the season has to offer: quality time with loved ones.

According to a survey commissioned by Chick-fil-A, 93 percent of people said that quality time is an important factor in creating holiday memories, while 73 percent said they wished they had more time to spend with those they love.

Through the new marketing campaign, the fast food chain hopes to not only highlight the importance of Together Time, but also showcase how it is dedicated to giving both its employees and customers time back.

“While the campaign presents the company’s first time-centered messaging, in practice Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed every Sunday to give local franchise Operators and their Team Members quality time back with their family and friends, and drive-thru iPad ordering and the Chick-fil-A app are designed to give guests minutes back in their day,” Chick-fil-A’s news release said.

Chick-fil-A didn’t make its name the main focus of the film. In fact, the brand is only briefly mentioned for about three seconds at the end of the short video.

Along with the release of the adorable animated short, Chick-fil-A is helping others ask their loved ones for more Together Time.

By going online to chick-fil-a.com/timeshop, people can create Time Cards to hand to loved ones, much like the one featured at the end of the film, that outline a commitment for Together Time.

People can also request that the cards be sent directly to their loved ones.

The company has also built an interactive pop-up in New York City where visitors can experience different kinds of time: Story Time, Snack Time, Giving Time and more.

Calligraphers are also stationed at the pop-up to help people fill out their Time Cards in artful fashion.

Chick-fil-A’s newest marketing campaign is a reminder that time is precious and should be spent with those we love.

This community-centric message is a breath of fresh air amid the push of consumerism we are overwhelmed with during this season.

