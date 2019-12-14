Little Greta Thunberg told a crowd in Italy that “we will make sure we put world leaders against the wall” if they don’t immediately do the things she demands they do.

The term “against the wall” is clear in its meaning: The term, popular in revoultions across the world, means execution.

Great, the 16-year-old Swedish climate alarmist, made the threat at a Fridays for Future gathering in Turin.

“Unfortunately, we probably already know the outcome. World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities but we have to make sure they cannot do that. We will make sure that we put them against the wall and they will have to do their job to protect our futures,” she said, according to The Daily Mail.

Greta, who was named TIME Magazine Person of the Year this week, also says children of the world should be in charge, The Mail wrote.

She said: ‘It is not fair that the older generation are handing over the responsibility to solve this crisis to us young people who have not started this crisis. It’s not fair that we have to do all this. ‘The adults are behaving as if there is no tomorrow but there is a tomorrow, it is the tomorrow where our young people will live and we have to fight for that tomorrow. ‘We can no longer take that tomorrow for granted.’ Greta added that the next decade ‘will define our future.’ She said: ‘What we decide to do or not to do in this decade we will have to live with for the rest of our lives. “And our children and our grandchildren will also have to live with it. “So 2019 is almost over and we must make sure that 2020 is the year of action, is the year when we bend the global emissions curve. “We must make sure, and we will make sure that if we stand together we can do it.”

RELATED: FIGURES. Green Teen Greta Thunberg’s Yacht Used More Fuel to Cross Atlantic than If She Flew from New York to Madrid

The post Climate Alarmist Greta Thunberg Says We Will ‘Put World Leaders Against The Wall’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.