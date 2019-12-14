Even CNN is admitting impeachment is not helping the Democrats.

CNN’s Gloria Borger said this week that the polls on independent voters “do not look good for the Democrats.:

WATCH:

CNN’s Borger: polls of independent voters on impeachment “do not look good for the Democrats”https://t.co/TdHZkqF9Vx pic.twitter.com/F3GKafkJXU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 12, 2019

It’s not just the independent vote that the Democrats are losing with their sham impeachment.

Democrat voters are sick and tired of the Democrats and their lawlessness.

A Democrat voter in Alabama called in to a CSPAN program this week as Nadler and his lawless colleagues were in session debating impeachment articles and said he is so “disgusted” with Democrats that he will be voting for Trump in 2020.

“After watching the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, that was the most disgusting thing I’ve seen,” the caller named Jason said.

“And now we have this impeachment crap,” he added.

“My party has now made me a Democrat for Trump. I’m going to back Donald Trump all the way,” he said.

Democrat voters in deep blue parts of Pennsylvania, one of the ‘Rust Belt’ states that President Trump flipped from blue to red and won, are sick and tired of the Schiff impeachment show trial.

The post CNN Admits Polls of Independent Voters on Impeachment “Do Not Look Good For the Democrats” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.