(FOX NEWS) CNN sided with President Trump this week, agreeing in a fact check that two House Democrats, both from Texas, had misquoted the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky during a House Judiciary Committee impeachment markup session.

In a Twitter message Thursday, Trump wrote that Reps. Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso, and Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents Houston, “purposely misquoted my call.”

“I said I want you to do us (our Country!) a favor, not me a favor. They know that but decided to LIE in order to make a fraudulent point! Very sad,” the president wrote.

