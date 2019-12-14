CNN anchor Chris CuomoChristopher (Chris) Charles CuomoMcCabe: Being accused of treason by Trump ‘quite honestly terrifying’ Former FBI general counsel wants apology from Trump Young Turks founder: Past remarks on women were attempt ‘to be a stupid, politically incorrect Republican’ MORE referred to President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats ask if they have reason to worry about UK result Trump scramble to rack up accomplishments gives conservatives heartburn Seven years after Sandy Hook, the politics of guns has changed MORE as “Dirty Donald” on his show Friday night and sought to promote the hashtag on Twitter while criticizing Republicans’ handling of the impeachment process.

Cuomo particularly went after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSherrod Brown backs new North American trade deal: ‘This will be the first trade agreement I’ve ever voted for’ McConnell: Bevin pardons ‘completely inappropriate’ House panel to hold hearing, vote on Trump’s new NAFTA proposal MORE (R-Ky.) for saying this week that he would be in “total coordination” with White House counsel on strategy for an impeachment trial that is expected to take place in January.

“It’s not illegal, but there is another word that keeps seeming to fit so much what of this president and his pals do: ‘dirty,'” said Cuomo, who has regularly criticized Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

The host pointed to Trump’s alleged payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, his comments regarding gender and diversity, and his refusal to release his tax returns.

“All of it, maybe not illegal, but just dirty. #DirtyDonald,” Cuomo said on his show.

He also accused Republicans of upholding a “loyalty oath” to Trump.

“Once again, this president’s pull on his party seems to trump all and the adherence to any oath doesn’t seem to matter except the loyalty oath to him,” Cuomo said.

Is it good for potus’ defenders to basically argue that being #DirtyDonald is ok? https://t.co/ldEwydPu0W — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 14, 2019

His comments come after the House Judiciary Committee on Friday advanced articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing his power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress in the impeachment inquiry.

If the Democratically-held House votes to impeach Trump, he will face a trial in the GOP-led Senate. Two thirds of the chamber – including at least 20 Republicans – would need to vote for his ouster in order for the president to be removed.

McConnell has said he expects Trump to be acquitted, telling Fox News this week that he believes there is “zero chance” the president is removed from office.