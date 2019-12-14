This is hilarious.

Joe Biden’s wife Jill was interviewed on MSNBC this week and claimed that Trump is afraid to run against her husband Sleepy Joe. Talk about an inflated sense of confidence.

Trump would mop the floor with Joe and everyone knows it.

From NBC News:

Jill Biden says Trump is a bully and ‘afraid’ to run against her husband Former second lady Jill Biden lashed out at President Donald Trump on Saturday, accusing him of “bullying” and being “afraid” to run against her husband. The wife of former Vice President Joe Biden told MSNBC’s “Up with David Gura” that Trump was wrong to attack 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was named Time magazine’s person of the year before she was immediately mocked by the president. “That’s bullying,” Jill Biden told MSNBC. “Look at what the president did this week with that 16-year-old girl, Greta. You can’t attack children. That’s the bottom line.”… “We knew it was going to be tough. Our family knew it was going to be tough, but we could never have imagined that it would turn into Donald Trump … asking a foreign government to get involved in our elections,” Jill Biden said Saturday. “And I think it just proves he’s afraid to run against my husband, Joe Biden.”

Oh, you can’t attack children? Someone should tell that to the media. The Covington Catholic boys would really appreciate it.

Watch the interview below:

If you don’t want to watch the whole thing, here’s a clip where she insists their son Hunter Biden did nothing wrong:

WATCH: Jill Biden reacts to ongoing attacks on her family – “I know my son’s character. Hunter did nothing wrong.” #uppers pic.twitter.com/IgGh0CYsRY — Up on MSNBC (@UPonMSNBC) December 14, 2019

The Bidens are delusional if they think the Trump campaign is worried about Joe.

He doesn’t even know what state he’s in half the time.

