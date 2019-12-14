The sham impeachment trials are reaching new levels of absurdity, as democrats are now calling for Mitch McConnell to recuse himself from the proceedings should the witch hunt reach the Senate. Fearing they won’t have complete control and people who actually support President Trump will have a say, Rep Val Demings has released a statement calling for the Senate Majority Leader to step aside:
December 13, 2019
Press ReleaseThe Senator Has Already Violated His Oath as a Juror
Washington, D.C. – Today, the House Judiciary Committee passed two Articles of Impeachment for President Donald Trump.
Said Rep. Demings, “The President has abused his power and obstructed Congress’ ability to hold him accountable for his actions. His use of military assistance to pressure another country to interfere in our election put our national security and our democracy at risk. The Constitution requires that after articles of impeachment pass the House of Representatives, the president must be given a fair trial in the Senate.
“Senator McConnell has promised to sabotage that trial and he must recuse himself. No court in the country would allow a member of the jury to also serve as the accused’s defense attorney. The moment Senator McConnell takes the oath of impartiality required by the Constitution, he will be in violation of that oath. He has effectively promised to let President Trump manage his own impeachment trial. The Senator must withdraw.”
Background
Yesterday, in a televised interview, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — a member of the same political party as President Trump — said, “Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can.”
The United States Constitution, Article 1, Section 3, says, “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation.”
The Senate Rules provide the oath to be sworn by each Senator: “I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of President Donald John Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.”
Or maybe it’s because the democrats fear that the other side actually gets to vote. Though she cites that each Senator has to take an oath to be impartial, she seems to have no issue with the democrats’ partiality. She also cites that this is because McConnell is of the same party as the President, yet has no issue with the fact that every person pursuing the clown show trials happens to be of the opposite party as the President. Nor is she calling for the people who are currently running to replace the President to recuse themselves (Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, ̶K̶a̶m̶a̶l̶a̶ ̶H̶a̶r̶r̶i̶s̶, ̶E̶r̶i̶c̶ ̶S̶w̶a̶l̶w̶e̶l̶l̶, ̶B̶e̶t̶o̶, and in case you forgot about them (because we have), Amy Klobuchar, John Delany, and Michael Bennet), all of whom have a personal conflict of interest in the matter.
In their Stalinist ways, they want to do everything to stop opposition from having a say.
You may recall Val Demings’ previous claim to fame, where she cheered on the Berkvley antifa rioters, calling it a “beautiful sight.”
