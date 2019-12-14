A national Democratic movement is targeting at least seven states in a bid to take over the majority in several statehouses for the 2020 election.

The Washington Post reported that the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee plans to spend $50 million to help boost candidates in Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Republicans control at least one, and in some cases both, chambers in those states’ legislatures.

Six other states — Montana, Kansas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Georgia, and Florida — are also on the group’s radar as it tries to wrestle control from the GOP.

“We have a generational opportunity to flip state legislatures from red to blue,” Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee president Jessica Post told the Post. “We’ve seen this gridlock in Washington, that hopefully will not continue, but if it does … we want progress. We’ve got to see it happen in the states.”

Republicans flipped 21 statehouse chambers in the 2010 election, and the party controlled two-thirds of all chambers at the state level in 2017, the Post noted. Since then, Democrats have mounted an all-out assault as they try to reclaim power — a fact that Republicans are well aware of.

“Republicans’ success nationally for the next decade depends squarely on our party’s success in the states next year,” Republican State Leadership Committee spokesman Dave Abrams said. “Our team is laser focused on winning these critical races.”

According to 270towin.com, Republicans control the state Senate in 32 states and the state House in 30 states. Democrats want to see those numbers reversed.

Joining the fight on the Republican side are three former speakers of the House: Newt Gingrich, John Boehner, and Paul Ryan.

“We have to stop [the Democrats] because the outcomes of these elections will have an everlasting impact on the future of our country,” Boehner said this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.