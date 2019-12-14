On November 1oth we reported that since 2017 Matt Drudge and The Drudge Report has gone from staunch Trump supporter to Never-Trump. It’s obvious to everyone. Matt Drudge is pushing for President Trump to be removed from office in a Democrat coup. This makes no sense.

Drudge was once well respected and it was an honor to have a link to the Drudge Report. Now the links only go to far-left anti-Trump corrupt publications. Jesse Watters aired a segment on The Drudge Report’s turn from pro-Trump to Trump-hater. His guest Howard Kurtz did not add anything to the conversation. His responses did not even make sense.

Howard Kurtz is a joke. He has no idea how Donald Trump won the Presidency. He considers the mainstream media neutral in their reporting. This is frankly insane coming from anyone who studies the media.

The media in the age of Trump is not just ‘fake news’, it is corrupt, as rightly argued by the President.

There were very few media outlets that supported the President before the 2016 election. Their messages acted as a counter weight to the MSM corrupt media bias. Americans have had enough of the MSM’s love for Obama, who could do no wrong. He and his administration were given a pass on its many crimes and scandals: Benghazi, the Paris Climate deal, the multi-billion dollar Iran deal, sending pallets of cash to Iran, Hillary’s email scandal, the IRS targeting scandal, and exoneration by Obama’s corrupt DOJ and FBI – no big deal!

But the Drudge Report now reports everything President Trump does as wrong. The DOW is having its best three years in history but crickets from the corrupt MSM.

Drudge Report was one media outlet that supported Trump but no longer. A reader might as well go look at VOX or Salon – bogus dishonest left-wing drivel.

Now it’s being reported that Drudge has lost 28% of its traffic in the last four months alone as it pushes the unconstitutional Trump impeachment.

Drudge Report has hemorrhaged 28% of its traffic in four months https://t.co/sKOviItj6Z — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) December 14, 2019

Drudge Report has gone insane. His traffic will continue to decrease because a conservative news personality will never make it in the corrupt media complex. Just ask Megyn Kelly.

The post Drudge Report Has Lost 28% of It’s Traffic in Last Four Months Alone As It Continues to Push Corrupt Anti-Trump News appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.