First Lady Melania Trump was an angel in the White House as she and President Trump welcomed guests to one of their many Christmas parties this holiday season.

Melania Trump greeted guests at the Grand Foyer of the White House this week for the Congressional Ball wearing an angelic crystal-embellished silk crepe cape gown by Reem Acra. The gown is now sold out but once retailed for more than $8,000.

Mrs. Trump paired the gown with silver metallic pointed toe stilettos which she previously wore for a black-tie dinner in Tokyo, Japan during her trip to the island nation this past summer.

Caped, embroidered gowns have become somewhat of a signature for Mrs. Trump, as she and her style adviser Hervé Pierre are drawn to the old Hollywood glamour of drapery and glitter. For example, Mrs. Trump has worn a caped gown in England, for a dinner at the U.S. Embassy in London, and at a dinner this year in Tokyo.

In a less formal, more high fashion moment weeks ago, Mrs. Trump wore a bright yellow Valentino cape straight off the Milan, Italy runway for a reception with Queen Elizabeth II in London.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.