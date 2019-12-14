(BIZPAC REVIEW) In trying to rationalize his support for President Donald Trump’s impeachment in the face of polls showing most Americas now oppose it, a top Democrat speaking at the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment debate Wednesday accidentally let the cat out the bag.

Rep. Ted Deutch, who also chairs the House Ethics Committee, ironically enough, basically admitted that his party’s efforts to remove the president from office stem entirely from their dislike of him, his political ideology and his agenda for the country.

The Democrat lawmaker admitted this while trying to justify his support for impeachment by speaking about his children’s concerns regarding the president.

