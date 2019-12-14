A former aide to President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats ask if they have reason to worry about UK result Trump scramble to rack up accomplishments gives conservatives heartburn Seven years after Sandy Hook, the politics of guns has changed MORE is expected to rejoin the president’s staff after being fired by the White House chief of staff in 2018.

John McEnteeJohn (Johnny) David McEnteeNine White House officials of interest in Dem security clearance probe More than 20 percent of Trump campaign spending this year has gone to legal fees The Hill’s 12:30 Report MORE worked as Trump’s body man and will reprise this role when he returns, people familiar with the situation told The New York Times.

It is still unclear when McEntee will exactly return to the White House.

In March 2018, then-chief of staff John F. Kelly had McEntee escorted out of the White House. According to the Times, Kelly’s decision was in part due to McEntee’s online gambling habits.

However, after being ousted from the White House, the former aide was reportedly hired by Trump’s re-election campaign.

The Hill reached out to the White House for comment.