Former vice president Al Gore believes he has a winning message for Democrats running for president in 2020. He wants them to embrace Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.

It’s an excellent idea that would work out very well for conservatives. Besides, Democrats should definitely take advice from the guy who lost his presidential bid twenty years ago. What could go wrong?

The Daily Caller reports:

Al Gore Says Democratic Candidates Should Absolutely Run On AOC’s Green New Deal: Report Former Vice President Al Gore believes the Green New Deal (GND) could be a winning issue for Democrats in 2020. The GND is a “broad brushstroke, bold proclamation, the details of which are designed to be filled in later,” Gore told Politico Friday. He believes Democratic candidates should use the legislation to help generate enthusiasm before next year’s election, Politico reported. Gore also suggested that Republicans are flipping on climate change. “We’re not that far away from a restoration of bipartisan support, particularly since Mother Nature is getting everybody’s attention with these fires and floods and hurricanes,” he told reporters… The GND would reportedly phase out fossil fuel usage within 12 years, but could cost tens of trillions of dollars, some reports show. Americans could be forced to pay up to $93 trillion to implement the proposal over a decade, the conservative-leaning American Action Forum (AAF) noted in a study in February.

Embracing the GND would be one of the dumbest things Democrats could do, which means they probably will.

…and here I thought Hilary’s political compass was broken. https://t.co/edaNZa70rF — (@d__el) December 13, 2019

If Gore thinks that D’s can run & win on GND, then he needs a serious reality check.That would be political suicide for the D’s, so I would encourage them to have in their quiver both impeachment, M4A & GND. That would be the largest landslide in American history. My goodness! — HowardH (@HH41848213) December 13, 2019

GOP: “ Yes, we highly encourage you to do so!” — Fredo B Cuomo (@tlschrades) December 13, 2019

Listen to him. That strategy worked for the Labour Party in the UK. — James Sweet III (@jsweetIII) December 13, 2019

Go for it, Democrats.

