Greta Thunberg said Friday that young climate change activists like herself “will make sure we put world leaders against the wall” to force change in environmental policies.

Thunberg was speaking at a Fridays for Future protest in Italy, where she arrived this week after attending the United Nations climate change summit in Madrid last week, the Daily Mail reported.

“Unfortunately, we probably already know the outcome. World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities but we have to make sure they cannot do that,” Thunberg said .

“We will make sure that we put them against the wall and they will have to do their job to protect our futures,” she added.

Thunberg, who was announced as TIME magazine’s person of the year on Wednesday, lamented after attending the Madrid summit that world leaders have largely ignored her pleas for climate action. She also said her protests, which have garnered international attention, have achieved “nothing.”

“We have been striking now for over a year, and still basically nothing has happened,” Thunberg said. “The climate crisis is still being ignored by those in power.”

On Friday, Thunberg continued her rhetorical assault against those in power.

“It is not fair that the older generation are handing over the responsibility to solve this crisis to us young people who have not started this crisis. It’s not fair that we have to do all this,” she said. “The adults are behaving as if there is no tomorrow but there is a tomorrow, it is the tomorrow where our young people will live and we have to fight for that tomorrow. We can no longer take that tomorrow for granted.”