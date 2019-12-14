(CALIFORNIA GLOBE) The past few weeks has seen violence from the transient community that can only be compared to something out of a horror film. What could be considered the most devastating of incidents occurred two weeks in Seattle when a family visiting from Los Angeles were struck by a car as they exited their hotel. The 23-year-old female driver, who is transient and appeared to be high on methamphetamines, recklessly drove through the city before striking a father, his son, his daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend on the sidewalk, killing both siblings and severely injuring the dad.

The woman, who was helped from her vehicle from bystanders, fled the scene and was found hiding in an alcove, changing her clothes. When police arrested her, she was singing, dancing and uncooperative. Yet despite incidents such as this, when Anderson Cooper of 60 Minutes asked Mayor Jenny Durkan if the city has a grip on this problem, she replied, “I think we know what works,” citing they have secured funding for 5,000 new, affordable housing units over the next three years.

