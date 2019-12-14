Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it pretty clear that impeachment is going to be dead on arrival in the Senate.

As a result, Democrats in the House are now calling for him to recuse himself.

The Hill reports:

House Democrat calls on McConnell to recuse himself from impeachment trial Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) on Friday called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to recuse himself from the Senate impeachment trial, citing the GOP leader’s remarks the previous night about coordinating with the White House. McConnell said during an interview on Fox News on Thursday night that “everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can.” Demings accused the GOP leader of promising to “sabotage” the trial. “No court in the country would allow a member of the jury to also serve as the accused’s defense attorney. The moment Senator McConnell takes the oath of impartiality required by the Constitution, he will be in violation of that oath,” she said in a statement.

Democrats are like bratty children who won’t take no for an answer.

McConnell is not going anywhere. He recently talked about what’s going to happen in the Senate.

FOX News reports:

Hannity exclusive: McConnell says ‘zero chance’ Trump is removed, ‘one or two Democrats’ could vote to acquit Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Fox News Thursday night that he will coordinate the defense of President Trump in any impeachment trial with White House lawyers, and proclaimed that there was “zero chance” the president would be removed from office. “The case is so darn weak coming over from the House. We all know how it’s going to end,” McConnell said on “Hannity.” “There is no chance the president is going to be removed from office.” McConnell also said he hoped that none of the members of his caucus would vote to remove the president from office, adding “it wouldn’t surprise me if we got one or two Democrats” to vote to acquit Trump of the charges of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Here he is on Hannity this week:

This is not going to work out the way Democrats wanted.

And that’s just tough.

