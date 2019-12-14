A man in Illinois has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot Rep. Rodney DavisRodney Lee DavisKoch campaign touts bipartisan group behind ag labor immigration bill House passes bill meant to restore Voting Rights Act Hillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy MORE (R-Ill.) and accusing the congressman of “backing the Russians.”

Randall Tarr, 64, of Rochester, Ill., was charged with communicating threats to injure a person and threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a federal official, according to court documents released this week.

Prosecutors say that Tarr called Davis’s district office last month and left a profanity-filled voicemail, saying, “I just saw you…on the TV. You backing the Russians, boy?”

“Stupid son of a b—-, you’re gonna go against our military and back the Russians?” he allegedly added. “I’m a sharpshooter…I’d like to shoot your f—— head off you stupid m—–f—–.”

Tarr, who was arrested Thursday and subsequently released from custody under conditions, told The Associated Press in an interview that he was angered by a TV ad in which Davis claimed that Ukraine – not Russia – had interfered in the 2016 election, prompting him to call.

“I said I had been a sharpshooter in the Army. I didn’t realize I said anything about shooting him. I might have. I don’t even own a weapon,” Tarr told the AP. “I wish I could just take it all back and just say he’s a lousy [expletive] for backing the Russian theory.”

A spokeswoman for Davis told NBC News that the congressman hasn’t aired any recent TV ads but has been targeted by ads criticizing President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats ask if they have reason to worry about UK result Trump scramble to rack up accomplishments gives conservatives heartburn Seven years after Sandy Hook, the politics of guns has changed MORE and his foreign policy. The spokeswoman also said she didn’t recall the congressman pushing the debunked Ukraine theory that Trump and his allies have floated.

The Hill has reached out to Davis’s spokeswoman for comment.

The call to his district office reportedly came in late November amid the House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump over his dealings with Ukraine and efforts to get the country to launch politically charged probes.

Articles of impeachment accusing Trump of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power were introduced and advanced in the House this week.