President Donald Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden and his family are evidence the president is “afraid” to run against the former vice president, his wife Jill said Saturday.

In an interview with MSNBC, Jill Biden was pressed about the personal cost of running for the White House.

“Well, you know, when Joe and I decided to run for president, when we made that decision, we knew it was going to be tough. Our family knew it was going to be tough,” Biden responded.

“But we never could have imagined that it would turn into, that Donald Trump would be asking a foreign government to get involved in our elections and I think, you know, Donald Trump has shown us who he is and this has been a real distraction,” she continued. “And I think it just proves that he’s afraid to run against my husband, Joe Biden.”

“Joe’s going to stand up to bullies,” she added.

She also stood up for Biden’s son Hunter, whom Trump has attacked for his role as a board member of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president.

“I know my son’s character,” she said. “Hunter did nothing wrong and that’s the bottom line.”