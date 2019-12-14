Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President and 2020 contender Joe BidenJoe BidenDemocrats ask if they have reason to worry about UK result Media organization fights Trump administration over Ukraine documents FOIA Buttigieg releases list of campaign bundlers MORE, said President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats ask if they have reason to worry about UK result Trump scramble to rack up accomplishments gives conservatives heartburn Seven years after Sandy Hook, the politics of guns has changed MORE’s attacks on her family are evidence that the president is “afraid” to run against her husband.

“Well, you know, when Joe and I decided to run for president, when we made that decision, we knew it was going to be tough. Our family was going to be tough,” Biden said Saturday on MSNBC.

“But we never could have imagined that it would turn into, that Donald Trump would be asking a foreign government to get involved in our elections and I think, you know Donald Trump has shown us who he is and this has been a real distraction,” she continued. “And I think it just proves that he’s afraid to run against my husband, Joe Biden.”

Trump has made Hunter Biden, the Bidens’ son, a chief focal point of his impeachment defense. Trump asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens over unfounded corruption allegations linked to Hunter Biden’s work for a natural gas company that was under investigation.

Jill Biden maintained that her son did nothing wrong and that her husband will continue to defend him.

“I know my son’s character,” she said. “Hunter did nothing wrong and that’s the bottom line.

“I think any parent who is watching this show knows that if anyone attacked their son or daughter, I mean, you don’t just sit down and take it. You fight for your kid,” she added, referring to an incident in Iowa in which her husband engaged in an argumentative back-and-forth over their son’s work in Ukraine.

Polls show Joe Biden leading Trump in several battleground states, with observers speculating that the former vice president could take a bite out of Trump’s support among white working class voters.