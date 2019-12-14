Boris Johnson’s

big election victory this week drove another nail into the coffin of the brand of conservative politics

Ronald Reagan

and

Margaret Thatcher

first rode to power four decades ago.

As Mr. Johnson’s decisive win in a hotly contested national election illustrated, the conservative movement in the West now has become markedly more populist and nationalist, and appeals to a distinctly more working-class constituency. Fiscal restraint, once a cardinal tenet of conservatism, matters less; rewriting the rules that have governed the global economy matters more.

For now, that approach is working similarly on both sides of the Atlantic. Mr. Johnson prevailed by using a playbook similar to the one that delivered the White House to Mr. Trump three years ago.

“Populism is the future,” says

Steve Bannon,

a political strategist who helped engineer Mr. Trump’s 2016 victory. “Economic nationalism is the future.”

The particular issue that drove Mr. Johnson and his Conservative Party to victory was a uniquely British one: The election turned, above all else, on Mr. Johnson’s promise to complete, once and for all, Britain’s exit from the European Union, which the nation’s voters had called for in a referendum some three years ago.

But the political dynamics behind the Brexit struggle were similar to those that have propelled Mr. Trump and other populist leaders in the West in recent years. Both Mr. Johnson and Mr. Trump won by successfully appealing to blue-collar voters in postindustrial regions who had traditionally backed their political opponents to the left.

Mr. Trump stole away formerly Democratic voters in the Rust Belt states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania; Mr. Johnson’s Conservative parliamentary slate “took dozens of seats that actually hadn’t voted conservative in decades, or had never voted conservative before,” says Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center at the conservative Heritage Foundation.



Both capitalized on blue-collar and middle-class resentments of the financial and political elites, who, in such voters’ views, were oblivious to the way global economic trends were cutting against workers in the heartland. Brexit was the symbol of those grievances in Britain; in the U.S., trade relations with China and Mexico were the symbols Mr. Trump used.

Both also capitalized over cultural anxieties. In Britain, the country voted by a 52% to 48% majority in a 2016 referendum to leave the European Union, and did so for a mixture of motives. But one important motivating factor was the concern of many voters that, under EU rules, too many immigrants were coming from Europe and putting pressure on public services. Mr. Trump also used public unease over immigrants from Latin America to his advantage, often casting them as criminals and purveyors of drugs.

Messrs. Trump and Johnson both also prevailed in part by moving away from traditional conservative economic orthodoxy. They juiced their policy offerings with promises of freer public spending to address middle- and working-class voters’ anger over the sacrifices they had been forced to make since the financial crash that began in 2007. That represents a significant departure from the positions their conservative forebears took when it came to government spending.

Speaking outside his official residence Friday, Mr. Johnson promised more spending on the nation’s public-health services, schools, policing and infrastructure. He said his government planned to unite the country and “level up” the less-advantaged.

“These conservative parties in the U.S. and U.K. are more and more throwing their lot in with working-class constituencies,” says

Christopher DeMuth,

a conservative scholar with the New York-based Hudson Institute who worked in the Reagan administration. “That’s a wonderful development. That is the future of conservative parties.”

In a policy proposal that would have met the express disapproval of Mrs. Thatcher, Mr. Johnson said he would use the new freedom the U.K. would gain by leaving the EU to bail out failing companies.

By adopting such policies in the election campaign, Mr. Johnson was stealing the traditional clothes of the left-wing Labour Party. Labour promised to spend hundreds of billions of pounds more than the Conservatives and to nationalize large numbers of industries, but the scale of its spending promises raised questions about their financial credibility.

Harold James, a professor of history and international relations at Princeton University, says authoritarian elected leaders in continental Europe—in Poland and Hungary, for example—have adopted a similar approach: If they see a policy of their opponents that they like, they adopt it as their own.

Mr. Johnson and Mr. Trump are similar in another respect—one that casts some doubt on the strength and durability of their victories. Both had the advantage of running against distinctly unpopular opponents, raising questions of how much they won and how much their foes lost.

British Labour leader

Jeremy Corbyn

tried to sell an aggressively leftist agenda and appears to have paid a high price for doing so. In the U.S. election in 2016, the negative views many voters held of Democrat

Hillary Clinton

nearly offset the high negative sentiments Mr. Trump aroused.

While the new politics of the right has worked for Mr. Trump and Mr. Johnson now, it may not work for ever. Mr. James notes that Mr. Trump has overseen a rise of the U.S. federal budget deficit to roughly a trillion dollars annually, but can do so because low interest rates make such borrowing less painful. Mr. Johnson has relaxed the purse strings with a similar advantage.

The strategy is “clearly working now,” Mr. James says, but “the test will come if there is a new financial crisis or if interest rates rise.”

Write to Stephen Fidler at stephen.fidler@wsj.com and Gerald F. Seib at jerry.seib@wsj.com